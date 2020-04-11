TODAY |

Rapid process at US testing facility gives Covid-19 diagnosis in minutes

Source:  Associated Press

A process being used at the testing facility at the Detroit Health Centre in midtown Detroit can detect if someone is positive for the new coronavirus in minutes.

The tests are being used to check if police officers, first responders, bus drivers and city employees are healthy. Source: Associated Press

Medical technicians from the Henry Ford Health System and medical students from Wayne State University in Detroit have been operating the testing facility.

They check Detroit Police officers, first responders, bus drivers and city employees to ensure they are healthy to return to work.

The testing procedure takes about 15 minutes and consists of a technician taking a nasal swab and which is then examined in the machine.

The test delivers positive results in about five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and can lead to death.

