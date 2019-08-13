TODAY |

'A random dude just started stabbing people' - Police rush to Sydney CBD scene

AAP
A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman in Sydney’s CBD this afternoon.

NSW Police said a "police operation" was underway near King and Clarence Streets in the city this afternoon.

A witness told AAP a young man armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife had been yelling religious statements.

The man in his 20s yelled at police: "f***ing shoot me in the f***ing head", before he was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and a milk crate was placed over his head.

A woman who had a stab wound was found in a hotel by police and paramedics. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect had attempted to attack multiple people but had failed, Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said.

"We don't know the causation or the rational. It would appear at this stage it was unprovoked," he said.

A caller to 2GB radio confirmed the young man had been tackled to the ground.

"He's definitely been detained ... he's been taken away," the caller, Tom, said.

"So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch," @JackHuddo said on Twitter.

An Uber driver said he saw people running away "and next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, he went over the bonnet, and went on top of the car".

"He had a little bit of blood on his shirt," the driver told 2GB.

NSW Police have set up a series of roadblocks in the area.

A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife. Source: Nine
A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife.
