'A random dude just started stabbing people' - Bystanders pin suspect to the ground, Sydney CBD on lockdown

A woman has been found dead inside an apartment in Sydney's CBD on the same street a young man had earlier allegedly stabbed another woman and attempted to stab others.

Detectives are working to establish if her death is linked to the rampage in which the alleged knifeman was tackled to the ground by "brave" bystanders before he could cause further harm.

Police say the woman was found in the Clarence Street unit about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Witnesses say the man in his 20s was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife and was yelling religious statements while walking down the street after 2pm.

NSW Police say it's been reported he was yelling "Allahu Akbar".

The man yelled "f***ing shoot me in the f***ing head" before he was wrestled to the ground by bystanders who restrained him with chairs and a milk crate over his head.

He was arrested and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

A woman was stabbed at the Hotel CBD on the corner of Clarence and King Streets and taken to hospital in a stable condition with a stab wound to her back.

The man then caused havoc on nearby streets before he was detained.

"A number of members of the public physically restrained the offender," Superintendent Gavin Wood told reporters.

"I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They were significantly brave people."

Supt Wood said it appeared Tuesday's attack was unprovoked and the man had acted alone.

Paul O'Shaughnessy, 37, said his brother Luke, 30, first saw the man jump on a car while wielding a knife.

The pair chased him and managed to get a grip on him with the help of a third person.

"He's got blood all over him ... shouting religious statements," Mr O'Shaughnessy told reporters.

He was eventually wrestled to the ground by the bystanders.

Witness David Vaux said when he saw members of the public chasing the man he initially thought a film was being made.

"I was walking towards Wynyard Park and this man came running around the corner ... and then came about five or six other men chasing him," Mr Vaux told ABC.

"They were armed with crowbars and one man had an axe and another man who was fireman, I think, had some firefighting implement and also then a man with a news camera on his shoulder."

Supt Wood said after the woman was stabbed at the hotel the man "has attempted to stab multiple people, those attempts, thankfully, were unsuccessful".

Tuesday's attack was unprovoked and the man had acted alone, the superintendent added.

Edward Wong had been working on a mural opposite Wynyard Park when he heard "a bit of a commotion".

He saw a man, who appeared to be covered in blood, being chased by a group of other men.

"He sort of ran down Wynyard Street, being chased by these people, they were all shouting, 'Get out of the way'," Mr Wong told reporters.

@JackHuddo on Twitter wrote: "So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch."

An Uber driver said he saw people running away "and next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, he went over the bonnet, and went on top of the car".

"He had a little bit of blood on his shirt," the driver told 2GB.

NSW Police have set up a series of roadblocks in the area and a number of crime scenes have been established.