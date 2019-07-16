TODAY |

Rains, landslides kill dozens, affect millions in South Asia

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers are overflowing in northern India and submerging parts of Bihar state, killing at least 14 people, officials said today.

Farther east, 17 others were killed by flooding in Assam and other states in India's remote northeast.

Pratata Amrit, a government official, said about 200,000 people left their flooded village homes in Bihar, with 50,000 taking shelter in 152 state-run relief camps.

More than 2 million were affected and 17 were killed by the flooding and mudslides in Assam and elsewhere in the far northeast in the past four days, officials said.

Nearly 80 per cent of Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horn rhinoceros, has been flooded by the mighty Brahmaputra river, which flows along the sanctuary, forest officer Jutika Borah said.

Six deer trying to move to higher ground were killed by speeding vehicles on a highway crossing the park, Borah said. Forest guards have been posted on the highway to provide a corridor for the animals.

Officials in Nepal said flooding and landslides killed at least 67 people there. They said 30 others are missing, either swept away by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides since monsoon rains began pounding the region last week.

The National Emergency Operation Center said 14 highways across the nation were blocked by floods or mudslides and attempts were being made to clear the debris and open them for traffic.

In Bangladesh, at least a dozen people, mostly farmers, have been killed by lightning since Sunday as monsoon rains battered parts of the low-lying country.

Bangladesh, with 160 million people and more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers and the heavy onrush of water from upstream India.

Monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season.

After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers are overflowing in northeastern India and submerging parts of the region, affecting the lives of more than 2 million.
After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers are overflowing in northeastern India and submerging parts of the region, affecting the lives of more than 2 million. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:13
Mother’s ACC battle leads to dozens more sharing their story
2
Jonny Small says his aim was to keep the history of the 30-year-old giant cactus alive by relocating it.
Christchurch man insists he's no drug dealer after selling off massive cactus containing class-A drug
3
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
4
While the odd bouts of worry and stress are a part of life, around a quarter of us suffer from chronic anxiety.
Watch: Dr Sash talks us through the signs anxiety may be impacting your life
5
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:20
Erwan Ferrieux disappeared with his British companion in February.

Police identify body of missing French tourist after bones found on NSW beach
00:35
The 10-year-old was kept alive while awaiting a heart transplant.

Chinese girl survives six days with no heartbeat thanks to dedicated surgical team

02:00
America’s biggest allies in Europe have made a joint call for Mr Trump and Iran to cool growing tensions.

Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama
West Australia road (file picture).

Four Queensland kids found after driving more than 1000km in audacious bid to run away from home