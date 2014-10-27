Rainfall provides relief for drought stricken NSW

Heavy rainfall will continue to provide relief to parts of drought-stricken New South Wales after a long period of hot, dry weather and high bushfire risk.

File image of a puddle.

Central NSW and the state's northeast are expected to cop a soaking on Saturday with the potential for heavy rainfall on the north coast and parts of the Central Coast, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Zach Porter told AAP.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of the state on Friday with the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast forced to close for the day as a result of the huge deluge.

Killabakh on the mid-north coast received the most rain with 98mm falling on Friday while Audley in southern Sydney copped 59mm.

The rain didn't reach the bushfire-ravaged South Coast and Snowy Mountains where the highest rainfall amount recorded was 11mm in Bodalla on Friday, Mr Porter said.

NSW SES assistant commissioner Paul Bailey said there had been 323 call-outs overnight on Thursday including some for surface flooding in Parkes and Dubbo in the state's central west.

Mr Bailey said fire-affected areas may see an increase in tree falls due to weakened soil, debris flowing into creeks and flash flooding due to a lack of vegetation.

The rain is expected to ease on Sunday with thunderstorms and showers forecast on Monday before windy and dry weather is due on Tuesday.