 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rain expected to ease across Victoria, Australia after summer's worth falls in 24 hours

share

Source:

AAP

Rains are expected to ease in Victoria after a summer's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing flash floods and forcing people from their homes.

Hundreds of people in low lying areas are being urged to evacuate as floodwaters continue to rise in Victoria, Australia.
Source: Facebook/ Seed and Bloom

The storm front hit the state on Friday, with the northeast the worst affected as Euroa, Myrtleford and the Buckland Valley faced severe flooding.

"We think after that the main low will move away and we will just see showery, cool weather through most of the state for the remainder of Sunday," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Scott Williams said.

Most of the rain will have stopped by 9am but the forecaster warned there would still be flood risks with water yet to reach lower parts of rivers.

"This (floods) will continue to go on for quite sometime after the rain stops," Mr Williams said.

Premier Daniel Andrews urged all Victorians to stay vigilant and look after each other, particularly those in the flood-threatened centres.

"Some of these rainfall totals we've seen are well and truly an entire summer's rain almost in just a 24-hour period," he told reporters in Melbourne yesterday. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

3

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:30
4
The Welsh showed a little razzle-dazzle early on in their 24-22 win over South Africa.

Wales execute pinpoint cross kick play for opening try in thrilling win over Springboks

00:44
5
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious


00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 