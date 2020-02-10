Rain brings 'huge relief' to NSW farmers amid drought

Rain has given some of NSW's drought-affected communities a boost and lifted their spirits but it's not enough to break the drought.

The state's coast copped extraordinarily high amounts of rainfall over the weekend, with Sydney recording its heaviest drenching in three decades and copping gale-force coastal winds.

The rain filled dams, put out bushfires and helped ease drought conditions but also caused flash flooding, mass power outages and millions of dollars in damage across the state.

NSW Farmers says good rainfall in the state's north boosted soil moisture and was a "huge relief" for many livestock producers.

"The psychological boost that this rain has provided is vitally important," the organisation's president James Jackson said in a release on yesterday.

"It's amazing what looking at green pastures can do for livestock and dairy farmers."

However, he said heavy rainfall on the coast was not good news for oyster farmers, with ash and sediment run-off from recent bushfires expected to affect water quality.

The rain was also patchy, particularly in the central west, and some farmers missed out.

Les and Laura Jones' paddocks at Goolhi, near Gunnedah, have turned a lush green with the couple getting more than 60mm at their farm since Thursday.

But Mrs Jones told AAP it was "a false green" if they didn't have more rain incoming, and the Bureau of Meteorology says it will take prolonged follow-up falls to break the drought.

Meanwhile, more than a month after Gail Taylor abandoned her Conjola Park home as fire burned around her, she says it feels "amazing" and cleansing to have some rain.

But recent falls have proven a double-edged sword for her NSW South Coast community as it recovers from the bushfires, with the a flood evacuation warning issued on yesterday for parts of the nearby Lake Conjola area.

"It's definitely a relief but you've got two separate things here," Ms Taylor told AAP.

"The people down the bottom (Lake Conjola) weren't as severely impacted with the fires and now they're having the floods.

"It is a lot to deal with as a community. Two separate things but both major."

Ms Taylor and her husband initially stayed to defend her property when a flank of the massive Currowan fire swept through the area on New Year's Eve, only to leave when "both sides of us were on fire".

Her home was spared while several neighbouring properties were destroyed.

She said the rain had a cleansing effect after a period where "everything felt dirty and all the time our houses inside were dirty".

"To get back to clean and the air is clean, you just automatically feel much better," she said.

News over the weekend that the Currowan fire had been extinguished felt like progress but she said they still had a major fire hazard, with debris and burnt leaves remaining.

At nearby Sussex Inlet, David Warner said it felt good to get rain but for a while there it had been cause for concern.

"It's been torrential here for the last four days straight," Mr Warner told AAP on yesterday.

"I was getting real bad anxiety this morning because we were getting too much and I was worried about getting flooded, because I live right on the river."

Mr Warner, who spent one night at an evacuation centre as fire raged on New Year's Eve, said it was great to see blackened areas getting water.