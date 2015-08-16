 

Raids carried out at properties linked to disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer

A team of investigators have raided properties linked to disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer, three months after he was declared bankrupt.

Mr Mehajer posted on Facebook a photo of him and ex-wife Aysha Learmonth.

Source: Supplied

Eight premises were targeted across the city today following action taken by Mehajer's bankruptcy trustee, Paul Weston from Pitcher Partners.

Up to 10 people were involved in the raids, including forensic accountants and IT specialists, with the help of police and the Australian Financial Security Authority, the firm said in a statement.

The properties included those of an accountant and lawyer linked to Mehajer's bankruptcy and were believed to be holding records pertaining to his affairs.

The 32-year-old was declared bankrupt in March.

"We have seized a range of documents and some property, so we have accomplished what we wanted to achieve today," Mr Weston said today.

"We will now sift through the files and documents we have taken into possession as the next phase of our investigation."

Under the Bankruptcy Act 1966, the registered trustee has the power to take control of the debtor's property and affairs and deal with them in the interest of creditors.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers were on hand "to prevent a breach of the peace".

