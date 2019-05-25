TODAY |

Race to succeed Theresa May heats up, with focus on Brexit

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

The race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May is heating up, the field of Conservative contenders is quickly growing and the focus is squarely on how to handle Brexit.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said he is seeking to replace May, joining several others who have announced they will run to become the Conservative party's next leader, and by default, Britain's new Prime Minister.

May announced Friday night she plans to step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 and remain as a caretaker Prime Minister while the party chooses a new leader in a contest that officially kicks off the following week.

She plans to remain as party leader through US President Donald Trump's upcoming state visit and the 75th D-Day anniversary celebrations on June 6.

Her successor will have to try to complete Brexit — a task that May failed to deliver during her three years in office. While she succeeded in striking a divorce deal with the European Union, the plan was defeated three times in Parliament by British lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

The EU extended Britain's departure date to October 31 but there still is no consensus among British lawmakers about how or even if the country should leave the bloc.

Even before a new leader is chosen, the Conservative Party is expected to fare poorly when the results of the European Parliament election in Britain are announced tomorrow.

The best-known contestant for the Conservative leadership post is former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who has said he will take Britain out of the EU on October 31 even if no deal has been reached with EU leaders.

Johnson's willingness to back a no-deal Brexit is already causing some ripples.

Another Conservative contender, international development secretary Rory Stewart, said Saturday that he could not serve in a cabinet under Johnson if Johnson wins. Stewart says he could not work for a leader who is comfortable with the idea of a no-deal Brexit.

Stewart complained that Johnson said in a private meeting several weeks ago that he would not push for a no-deal departure but appears to have changed course completely.

Many economists and business leaders have warned that a no-deal departure would have a drastically negative impact on Britain's economy and also hurt its European neighbours.

The field is likely to grow to about a dozen candidates, with a winner expected to be chosen by mid or late July. Senior Conservatives including home secretary Sajid Javid, foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom are among those considering a leadership run.

The Conservative Party chooses its leaders in a two-step process. First there's a series of votes among the party's legislators to establish two top contenders, then those names are submitted to a nationwide vote by about 120,000 party members.

The winner becomes party leader and Prime Minister, although the opposition Labour Party is warning of an immediate challenge to the new leader with an eye toward forcing an early general election.

John McDonnell, Labour's economic spokesman, told the BBC on Saturday the party would push a no-confidence vote against the new prime minister right away.

"We believe any incoming Prime Minister in these circumstances should go to the country anyway and seek a mandate," McDonnell said.

An earlier Labour Party attempt to force an early election failed in January when May's government survived a no-confidence vote.

The UK's next general election is set for 2022 unless there is a government collapse.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she turns away after making a speech in the street outside 10 Downing Street in London. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The couple’s hunt to source one of the gin’s main ingredients in New Zealand has led to surprising places.
Taranaki couple goes above and beyond to make their gin product stand out
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
4
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
5
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US to send 1,500 more troops to Iran amid heightened tensions
FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook said in a Thursday, May 23, 2019 report, it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from the service in the October-March period, although it doesnât say how many it also missed. The report comes as Facebook grapples with challenges ranging from fake news to its role in elections interference, hate speech and incitement to violence in the U.S., Myanmar, India and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Facebook to wait before resolving US government probe into its mishandling of personal information: report
FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump holds a poster with photographs of the U.S. - Mexico border area as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego with Rodney Scott, the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego sector chief. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

US judge blocks Trump from building sections of Mexico border wall
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. North Korea says nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless Washington changes its negotiating tactics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

North Korean missile tests violated UN resolutions: US national security adviser