Race against time to slow spread of wildfires for exhausted Californian firefighters

Weary firefighters in California raced to slow the spread of wildfires over the weekend that burned nearly one million acres statewide.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville. Source: Associated Press

It's been a week and destroyed hundreds of homes ahead an expected weather change that could bring more lightning strikes like the ones that sparked many of the blazes.

Responding to the emergency, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the declaration will also help people in counties affected by the fires with crisis counselling, housing and other social services.

Two clusters of wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area grew to become the second- and third-largest wildfires in recent state history by size.

A forest burns as the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire advances Source: Associated Press

Light winds and cooler and more humid nighttime weather helped fire crews make progress on those fires and a third group of fires south of San Francisco ahead of the forecast of warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning, state fire officials said.

“The worst is not behind us. We are in a battle rhythm,” California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Chief Thom Porter tweeted.

Since thousands of lightning strikes began on August 15, the state reported 585 wildfires that have burned nearly a million acres, or 4,046 square kilometres, according to Cal Fire.