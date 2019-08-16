TODAY |

Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida high school vending machine

Associated Press
Police say a raccoon trapped in a vending machine at a Florida high school is now free.

Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says a deputy stationed at Pine Ridge High School was notified of the trapped raccoon yesterday and called animal control for assistance.

A raccoon trapped in a vending machine at a high school in Florida. Source: Facebook / Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A vending machine operator was also contacted to unlock the door.

They rolled the vending machine to an open area of the school and after about two hours the raccoon was set free.

A photo on the sheriff's Facebook page shows the raccoon making itself comfortable in between snacks.

Sheriff's officials joked that the "gentleman" was apprehended for burglary of a vending machine.

The raccoon made itself comfortable amongst snacks as officers worked to rescue it. Source: Associated Press
