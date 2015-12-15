 

R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for $3.7 million

Associated Press

An R2-D2 droid that was used in several Star Wars films has sold at auction for $3.7 million.

C-3PO and R2-D2 on the red carpet at the premiere for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The auction house Profiles in History said the 43-inch tall unit that was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy sold for $3.7 million at an auction today.

There was no information about who purchased the droid, which was the most expensive item offered in a movie memorabilia auction that included numerous props from the Star Wars franchise.

Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two films, which sold for $614,000 and Darth Vader's helmet from the original film sold for $131,000.

The Calabasas, California-based Profiles in History had estimated the droid could fetch up to $2.5 million before today's sale.

Other space-themed film and television memorabilia was also for sale, with a collection of 23 ships from "Battlestar Galactica" and "Buck Rogers" sold for $2.4 million. A helmet worn by late actor Bill Paxton on the set of Aliens sold for $69,000.

Not all the items that sold were out of this world. The lighted dancefloor from Saturday Night Fever sold for $1.6 million.

