'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

Record rainfall has prompted the closure of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in central Australia after waterfalls formed over the famous sandstone landmark.

Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.
In an 'extreme weather event', stunning waterfalls appeared all over Ayers Rock, a large sandstone rock in the outback that is sacred to the indigenous Anangu people and also a top tourist attraction in central Australia. 

Parks Australia said in a statement yesterday the park will remain closed until further notice and that rangers are continuing to check on the condition of roads.

"Some of those roads were flooded by about 300-400mm of rain," Park manager Mike Misso told ABC News.

"Quite spectacular but very hazardous road conditions."

The massive Christmas storm has been described as a twice-a-century weather event by The Bureau of Meteorology. 

Heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding in Kintore, forcing dozens to evacuate the area, Northern Territory police told Australia's ABC News.

Kintore and nearby towns of Papunya and Yulara were almost cut off by the flooding. 

"It's quite dangerous to get to though, so it's obviously going to impair us getting resources in there," Acting Superintendent Pauline Vicary told ABC News. 

