'Quite scary' - driver-less truck narrowly avoids causing serious damage when it rolls through Melbourne intersection

Dash cam footage has captured a truck without a driver narrowly avoiding potentially-fatal damage when it rolled backwards across a busy intersection in Melbourne.

The footage shows a six-tonne truck rolling backwards towards a line of cars waiting at the traffic lights across Burwood Road in Hawthorn.

Delivery truck driver, Navdeep Singh, told 9 News he was "thankful" the mistake was not deadly.

According to 9 News, he put his heavy vehicle in neutral and released the handbrake while a friend was attaching jump leads after the battery had gone flat.

Some cars were able to move out of the way but others were left "helpless".

Witness Eden Jones told 9 News the incident was "quite scary".

"Like you just seen a truck coming and it was like, 'is this going to stop?' Nope. There's no one in it to stop it. You had to try and get out of the way and couldn't get out of the way."