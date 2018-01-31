Quiksilver CEO missing off France after empty boat washes ashore

French authorities have deployed boats and helicopters off the coast of southwest France to search for the chief executive of sportswear maker Quiksilver after his empty boat was found washed ashore.

The speedboat belonging to sportswear maker Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes lays ashore on the beach of Hossegor, southwestern France. Source: Associated Press

The port authority of the Atlantic beach town of Capbreton said the search was launched after Pierre Agnes' empty boat was found washed up overnight in nearby Hossegor.

Maritime authorities said two boats and three helicopters are involved in the search.

The area is known for intense, sometimes dangerous waves that are prized by surfers.

Quiksilver, known for its surf wear, was founded in Australia but is now majority-owned by an American investment group and based in Huntington Beach, California.