Quick-thinking bystanders help save man bitten by shark in NSW

Source:  AAP

Quick-thinking bystanders have helped potentially save a man's life after he was bitten on the arm by a shark in the NSW Hunter region.

The man has his wife to thank for pulling him to safety. Source: Nine

The 58-year-old man suffered severe cuts to his arm when the shark bit him at Lake Macquarie's Yarrawonga Park on Saturday evening.

The man was swimming with a woman, 56, who helped pull him to shore before bystanders applied a makeshift tourniquet.

NSW Ambulance says he was conscious when paramedics arrived and he was flown to John Hunter Hospital for surgery in a serious but stable condition.

"Bystanders did a great job applying a makeshift tourniquet before paramedic crews arrived," NSW Ambulance Inspector Grahame Rathbone said.

"This was potentially life-saving for the patient.

"When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the injuries until you get on scene."

Police say they are working with NSW Fisheries to identify the species.

