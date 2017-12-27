 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Queues of eager shoppers wait in the cold for Boxing Day sales at Harrods

share

Source:

Associated Press

Shoppers in London queued up early to pick up some bargains in the post-Christmas sales.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

00:14
4
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

00:29
5
A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan’s skin while she was watching the programme.

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


02:14
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Sports stars, business leaders and comedians are among those who died this year.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.


Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 