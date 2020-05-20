Quest for 'super-duper missile' pits US against key rivals

They fly at speeds of a mile a second or faster and maneuver in ways that make them extra hard to detect and destroy in flight.

The US Air Force uses a Ludwieg Tube to research hypersonic missiles. Source: 1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump calls them a “super-duper missile," though they’re better known as hypersonic weapons.

Now they are at the heart of Trump administration worries about China and Russia.

For decades, the United States has searched for ways to get ultra-fast flight right, but it has done so in fits and starts.

Now, with China and Russia arguably ahead in this chase, the Trump administration is pouring billions of dollars a year into hypersonic offense and defense and the Pentagon makes no bones about their purpose.

“Our ultimate goal is, simply, we want to dominate future battlefields,” Mark Lewis, the Pentagon’s director of defense research and engineering for modernisation, told reporters in March.

Critics argue that hypersonic weapons would add little to the United States’ ability to deter war.

In fact, some think they could ignite a new, destabilising arms race.

What's special about hypersonic?

Two things make these weapons special: speed and maneuverability.

Speed brings surprise, and maneuverability creates elusiveness. Together, those qualities could mean trouble for missile defenses.

By generally agreed definition, a hypersonic weapon is one that flies at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

Most American missiles, such as those launched from aircraft to hit other aircraft or ground targets, travel between Mach 1 and Mach 5.

Last Friday, Trump told reporters, “We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there," mentioning China and Russia.

He added, "I call it the super-duper missile,” saying said he heard it travels 17 times faster than any other US missile.

“It just got the go-ahead,” he added, although the Pentagon would not comment on that.

How they work

The Pentagon is pursuing two main types of hypersonic weapons: one called a hypersonic glide vehicle, is launched from a rocket.

Capable of being launched from a fighter jet or bomber, it would be powered by a supersonic combustion ramjet, or scramjet, enabling the missile to fly and maneuver at lower altitudes.

Unlike Russia, the United States says it is not developing hypersonic weapons for use with a nuclear warhead.

As a result, a US hypersonic weapon will need to be more accurate, posing additional technical challenges.

Although this is a priority for Pentagon spending, it could become limited by the budgetary pressures that are expected because of multitrillion-dollar federal spending to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Why they matter

Top Pentagon officials say the push for hypersonic weapons is about Russia, and even more so, China.

China is pushing for weapon breakthroughs and has conducted several successful tests of the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles.

Russia last December said its first hypersonic missile unit had become operational. It is the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which Moscow says can fly at 27 times faster than the speed of sound.

It has been fitted to existing Soviet-built intercontinental ballistic missiles, and in the future could be fitted to the more powerful Sarmat ICBM, which is still in development.

Are they necessary?

As with other strategic arms, like nuclear weapons and naval fleets, for example, hypersonic weapons are seen by the Trump administration as a must-have if peer competitors have them.

But critics see hypersonic weapons as overkill and potentially an extension of the arms race that led to an excessive nuclear buildup by the US and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

There also is worry about these technologies spreading beyond the US, Russia, and China.

“Their proliferation beyond these three nations could result in lesser powers setting their strategic forces on hair-trigger states of readiness and more credibly being able to threaten attacks on major powers,” the RAND Corp, a federally funded research organisation, said in a 2017 report.