Queensland's sewage to be searched for source of man's Covid-19 death

Scientists will sift through the sewage of a central Queensland town to try and determine the source of a Covid-19 infection that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Source: 1 NEWS

The testing could also reveal how many people in Blackwater may have been exposed or unknowingly have the virus if the traces are detected in the waste.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to "untangle" the changing story of a nurse at the centre of two coronavirus scares in Queensland to determine if she could be the source.

The unnamed nurse has been suspended from her job after she continued to show up for work at a Rockhampton nursing home when she had coronavirus symptoms and while waiting on test results.

Questions are also being asked about a sightseeing road trip she took to Blackwater during the coronavirus lockdown after local man Nathan Turner died with the virus.

Mr Turner became Australia's youngest coronavirus fatality on Tuesday with authorities no closer to pinpointing how he contracted the virus.

Read More: US company to begin human trials in Australia for Covid-19 vaccine

Mr Turner suffered from chronic illnesses and was later found to have the virus. A coroner will determine what killed him.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles says a formal investigation would get to the bottom of critical questions, including the fact that the nurse had not revealed she had travelled to Kuala Lumpur in late March.

"It appears to be incredibly unlikely that somebody wasn't asked if they had travelled overseas when that is such a focus of our investigation efforts for all coronavirus cases," he said yesterday.

He urged all Queenslanders to be honest, truthful and fulsome if they are contacted by health officials.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Lives are literally at risk, our public health officials are doing their best to keep Queenslanders safe," he said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was fortunate no one at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, where the nurse worked, had contracted coronavirus.