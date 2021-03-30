TODAY |

Queensland's Premier 'concerned' that Brisbane Covid-19 cluster will grow

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Health officials in Brisbane are warning they're expecting the number of Covid-19 community cases to grow after a sudden outbreak saw the city thrown into a snap lockdown yesterday.

A view of Brisbane's central city. Source: istock.com

The wider city area is in lockdown until Wednesday night at the earliest, after seven Covid-19 cases were detected in the community. 

While most of the new cases have clear lines of transmission, two are still under investigation. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk says she's "concerned" about the cluster growing. 

Speaking with Channel Nine's Today programme, she said she had faith in contact tracers. 

Meanwhile, in New South Wales, the state's bracing for a wave of its own Covid-19 cases. 

None have been reported in the past 24 hours, but state premier Gladys Berejiklian "wouldn't be surprised" if infections were detected. 

Byron Bay, roughly an hour from the Queensland border, is on high alert after two of the cases visited the town from Brisbane while infectious. 

