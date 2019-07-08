Queensland woman charged after toddlers found dead in hot car

A woman has been charged with murder over the death of two toddlers who were allegedly left for hours in a car at Logan, south of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to a home at Waterford West in Logan yesterday afternoon but were unable to revive the girls, aged one and two.

Police say it appeared the sisters had died of exposure to extreme heat and they were attempting to establish how long they had been in a black station wagon parked in the front of the property.

A 27-year-old Waterford West woman known to the girls was charged late yesterday with two counts of murder, police said. She will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Courier-Mail reports the woman is the children's mother.

"The two children exhibited signs of being exposed to extreme heat and that is forming the direction of our investigation," Detective Inspector Mark White said on Saturday.

"We are speaking the parents of those children. It's a very tragic incident which has occurred."

Police said they were offering support to officers who attended the scene which was described as "tragic".

"We are putting a lot of emphasis on supporting our people," Detective Inspector White said.