 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Queensland woman allowed to use dead boyfriend's sperm in landmark court decision

share

Source:

AAP

A Queensland woman has won the right to use her dead boyfriend's sperm to have children.

Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Brisbane Supreme Court justice Sue Brown handed down her landmark decision today.

She determined Ayla Cresswell should be able to use Joshua Davies' reproductive tissue but said it was up to the particular medical clinic to decide if it was satisfied to go ahead with the procedure.

Justice Brown also ruled Ms Cresswell was the only person entitled to use the sperm.

The young woman had been in a relationship with Mr Davies for about three years when he took his own life in August 2016.

The pair were planning to get married and have children.

Following his death and with the support of Mr Davies' family, Ms Cresswell sought an urgent court order to remove his sperm.

She has been paying for its storage ever since, while she awaited the outcome of today's ruling.

Justice Brown said she agreed with submissions made on behalf of Ms Cresswell that the way in which the sperm was removed meant it was capable of being classed as property.

She further went on to say she was satisfied the doctors who removed Mr Davies' reproductive tissue did so on behalf of Ms Cresswell and that as a result she was entitled to possess it.

Ms Cresswell did not comment outside court but her barrister Kathryn McMillan QC said she was relieved.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Mount Taranaki 'almost certain' to erupt in next 50 years, consequences would be catastrophic


00:40
3
More than 500 people attended her funeral at Rotorua's Te Papa-i-Ouru marae today.

'I thought we would grow old together' - Smear Your Mea campaign founder Talei Morrison farewelled by hundreds at Rotorua marae

4
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

02:38
5

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

00:40
More than 500 people attended her funeral at Rotorua's Te Papa-i-Ouru marae today.

'I thought we would grow old together' - Smear Your Mea campaign founder Talei Morrison farewelled by hundreds at Rotorua marae

Tiria Waitai spoke at the funeral today, saying her friend's legacy will live on.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 