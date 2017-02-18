Queensland shark attack victim in critical condition after losing leg

An Australian shark attack victim remains in a critical but stable condition after his right leg was amputated yesterday.

Glenn Dickson was attacked by a shark on Saturday while spearfishing near Hinchinbrook Island, off the coast of Cardwell in Far North Queensland.

The fisherman went through five hours of surgery in Cairns Hospital yesterday.

His friends tied to tourniquet around his leg and took him to shore where he was then airlifted by helicopter to a Cairns hospital for emergency surgery.

An online fundraising effort to help the 26-year-old and his fiancee has reached more than $20,000 on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraising page was set up on Saturday, and has received more than 200 donations totalling $AU19,990 ($NZ21,356.24) as of 11am today.

It is aiming to raise $AU50,000 to help Mr Dickson's family with expenses.

"Whilst Glenn recovers (which will not be an easy road ahead) the bills still come flowig in," the page reads.