 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Queensland shark attack victim in critical condition after losing leg

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

An Australian shark attack victim remains in a critical but stable condition after his right leg was amputated yesterday.

The 26-year-old was badly hurt after being bitten in the leg while spear fishing on the Great Barrier Reef.
Source: Associated Press

Glenn Dickson was attacked by a shark on Saturday while spearfishing near Hinchinbrook Island, off the coast of Cardwell in Far North Queensland. 

The fisherman went through five hours of surgery in Cairns Hospital yesterday.

His friends tied to tourniquet around his leg and took him to shore where he was then airlifted by helicopter to a Cairns hospital for emergency surgery.

An online fundraising effort to help the 26-year-old and his fiancee has reached more than $20,000 on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraising page was set up on Saturday, and has received more than 200 donations totalling $AU19,990 ($NZ21,356.24) as of 11am today.

It is aiming to raise $AU50,000 to help Mr Dickson's family with expenses. 

"Whilst Glenn recovers (which will not be an easy road ahead) the bills still come flowig in," the page reads.

"Rent/car payments/insurances/food; fuel etc as well as the addition of Glenn and Jessie Lee's third bundle of joy in June..to be able to take this burden off of this wonderful family would help in some ways, ease the pain of watching the man they love tackle the biggest emotional and physical hurdle of his life." 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

00:17
2
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

03:24
3
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac considering funding pads and tampons


00:59
4
Naoyuki Oi may not know much English, but his delight at reaching the World Pool Masters quarter-finals was apparent regardless.

Video: 'Congratulations me!' Kooky Japanese pool player gives downright bizarre winner's interview

5
A map showing the location of a crash on SH1 south of Auckland

Diversions on Southern Motorway after truck crash south of Auckland

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ