TODAY |

Queensland scientists begin human testing today for 'molecular clamp' Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  AAP

University of Queensland scientists are expected to release more details on today about a human trial for a Covid-19 vaccine that gives hope of a breakthrough in combating the virus.

Source: Getty

The human testing of the "molecular clamp" vaccine candidate, to start on today, follows encouraging results from animal testing trials conducted in the Netherlands.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised UQ for their search for a vaccine and is encouraged by the advances they have have made so far.

"We have great scientists in Queensland and they are doing a remarkable job so we wish them all the very best as they undertake these trials," she said.

"We know UQ is at the forefront of some of the work they're doing and they'll be making further announcements."

Professor Robert Booy, head of Clinical Research at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, said the animal trials would have "ticked all the boxes" allowing the human testing to go ahead.

"There is no way the research team would be able to progress from animals to humans without a complete guarantee of safety and they would likely have a confidence in its effectiveness," the Sunday Mail in Brisbane reported.

There are more than 130 vaccines in the works around the world but UQ's work is believed to have shown great success in the pre-clinical stage of development.

World
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Grim 24 hours sees record-shattering increase in worldwide Covid-19 cases
2
NZ's longest-running record store in Wellington lives on with change of ownership
3
David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz
4
Historic child sex abuse in Fiji’s Catholic schools uncovered
5
Richie Mo'unga catches Blues napping with moment of magic, regathers dribbled restart to spark Crusaders
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:52

NZ’s free quarantine accommodation status in spotlight as Australian states begin charging
03:48

Special isolation facility being set up in NZ to house Kiwis deported from Australia

Victoria confirms 273 new Covid-19 cases and one further death
00:30

David Seymour promises 'smart borders', criticises Government’s lack of plan post-Covid-19