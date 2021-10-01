Queensland resists lockdown ahead of NRL grand final

Queensland has two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases amid five separate outbreaks one day after imposing stage-two restrictions on six local government areas in the southeast and Townsville.

The two new local cases emerged after 19,764 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Friday.

One is a man linked to the aviation cluster who was infectious on the southern Gold Coast this week while staying at the Iconic Kirra Beach Resort with his family.

The second is a man who works relocating animals interstate, who tested positive in New South Wales and was only infectious on the Gold Coast one day.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says restrictions do not need to be tightened any further in six local government areas in the southeast and Townsville as there is still no evidence of community transmission.

"If we do see any unlinked community transmission, I'm quite sure that Dr Young will not hesitate to recommend a lockdown," Palaszczuk told reporters on Friday, referring to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

"That's good news for the moment, Queensland. So keep up that great work."



The premier again denied she was resisting ordering a lockdown because of the NRL grand final in Brisbane on Sunday and the Rugby Championship double header on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

She said if there is evidence of seeding or community spread before either of those events she will tighten restrictions.

"Can I just make it very clear: if the advice is to go into lockdown, we will go into lockdown. OK," Palaszczuk said.

"So there's no ifs and buts here, people. This is serious.

"It's going to depend whether we see any unlinked community transmission over the next 24-48 hours."

There are now eight cases connected to the aviation cluster, with another four separate single-person clusters across the southeast and Townsville.

Dr Young said her main concern is the man who was infectious in the community at Kirra and Coolangatta between Saturday and Wednesday.

"Anyone who has been to any of the venues or anywhere in that part of the Gold Coast over the last week, if you've got any symptoms at all now is the time to really please come forward and get tested," she said.

Stage-two restrictions are now in place Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island regions.

Visitors to private homes are capped at 30 people and capacity limits of one person per four square metres have been imposed in indoor venues such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Weddings and funerals are capped at 100 people, and crowds at large venues such as the NRL grand final will be restricted to 75 per cent capacity.

There are more than 100 exposure sites listed across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay and Townsville, including 34 close-contact venues.

Face masks must be worn indoors unless people are eating or drinking, and outdoors where people cannot socially distance.

Dr Young said anyone living in the six restricted regions must abide by the same rules, such as face-mask wearing, no matter where they travel in the state.

"You've got to follow exactly the same restrictions as if you're at home," she said.

"And those people who are coming from areas that don't have those restrictions, (must follow the rules) when they come into an area that does have the restrictions."