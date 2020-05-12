Queensland records three new Covid cases, source of transmission identified

An unvaccinated hospital worker who sparked Queensland's lockdown caught the Delta variant of Covid-19 from an unvaccinated traveller who was allowed to come and go from Australia, the Queensland government says.

Aerial view of the Gold Coast strip in Queensland, Australia. Source: istock.com

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the federal government allowed the unvaccinated traveller to move between Australia and Indonesia, without being vaccinated.



Tracing has shown a receptionist from Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital has the same form of the Delta variant as that traveller.



The traveller was treated at the hospital, where the receptionist was stationed outside its coronavirus ward.



"They had been allowed to come and go between Australia and Indonesia repeatedly throughout this pandemic by the Morrison government," Miles told reporters.



"They are not vaccinated. And have been through our hotel quarantine several times."



He said the federal government's claims that borders were closed was a farce, and thousands of people were being allowed to travel here "who are not stranded Aussies".



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the federal government had serious questions to answer about the risk such travel posed to the country.



Queensland reported three new cases of locally acquired coronavirus today.



One is the younger brother of the hospital worker, who attended a school holiday tennis camp at Wooloowin tennis centre. Contact tracers are scrambling to work out if he has infected any others.

The worker went on a family holiday to Townsville and Magnetic Island while she was infectious, sparking lockdowns in those communities and nearby Palm Island.



The second case is a person linked a cluster at a Portuguese restaurant at Ellen Grove. That cluster involves the Alpha variant.



The third case was a close contact of an infected Virgin flight attendant who travelled on flights to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.



There was also one case of overseas acquired coronavirus detected in hotel quarantine.



The premier was grilled about why the hospital worker was not vaccinated.



She promised there would be answers and there was a direction in place, but it wasn't followed.



"It wasn't a guideline, it wasn't a principle, it was a direction. So there will be a full investigation into that."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath warned Queensland was running out of Pfizer vaccine but had not been promised extra doses.



"On our calculations, we have eight days' stock left for Pfizer. So we are getting to that point that we'll have to start prioritising only second doses if the Commonwealth do not have any vaccine left," she said.



Queensland's partial lockdown covers residents of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, the Sunshine Coast, Noosa,

Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, the Gold Coast, Townsville, Magnetic Island and nearby Palm Island until 6pm on Friday.



Residents in those areas are only be allowed to leave home to shop for essential items, exercise, or to receive or give medical care.

