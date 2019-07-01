TODAY |

Queensland proposal would see fines top $1000 for drivers sneaking phone use

AAP
More From
World
Transport
Australia

A radical proposal to more than double fines and suspend licences for Queensland drivers caught using mobile phones will be top of the agenda at a three-day road safety summit in Brisbane.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has flagged increasing fines for distracted driving from NZ$418 to $1045, with a licence suspension on the second strike.

"We made a commitment to work with experts on road safety to influence new thinking and approaches to distracted driving and that's what we've done," he said.

"Time is overdue for us to get this right. All our lives depend on it."

In 2017, 38 people were killed and 1224 people hospitalised by distracted drivers on Queensland's roads.

Queensland's recent road toll has also been in the spotlight, with more than 40 fatalities in the past two months.

The Driver Distraction National Summit will see more than 70 road safety experts and stakeholders, including technology companies, vehicle manufacturers, insurers and motoring lobbies, discuss ways to deter drivers from reaching out to answer a text or use social media while on the road.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner said while increased fines were part of the solution, they weren't a cure-all.

"These fines will only work if people think they're going to be caught so that means more police on the roads, with the tools they need to catch offenders, just like random breath testing and loss of licence were the breakthrough for drink driving offences," he said.

State opposition leader Deb Frecklington said there was merit in fines, but wants guarantees it isn't blatant revenue raising.

"I'd like to call on the Palaszczuk government to ensure that every cent of this money is rolled back into road safety initiatives or fixing up our roads in this state," she said.

South Australia currently has the highest fine for using a mobile phone while driving at $558, followed by Victoria at $506 and the ACT at $491.

In New Zealand, drivers face an $80 fine if caught using their phones.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s part of a wider crackdown on distracted drivers. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Transport
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The community of Minginui was sick of waiting for promised help which hasn’t come.
Bay of Plenty town banding together for better housing and better health
2
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful
3
The veteran midfielder was on hand for the jersey's launch in Auckland this morning.
All Blacks incorporate fern, koru into newly-unveiled Rugby World Cup jersey
4
Linda Edward has a house full of children most days.
Good Sorts: Former Miss NZ opens up her home to kids needing after-school care
5
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. North Korea says nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless Washington changes its negotiating tactics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Demilitarised Zone

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Pakistan
Facebook’s new Libra digital currency is aimed at a huge potential market for financial services, the entire developing world, with billions of people in areas such as India and Sub-Saharan Africa, where financial services are often less sophisticated and many people don’t use traditional banking accounts.

Facebook's digital currency may flourish where banks don't
Palestine flag.

Palestinian forces arrest participant in US Mideast workshop