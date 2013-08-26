TODAY |

Queensland police refuse to say why wife of top cop let off traffic ticket

AAP
Queensland police are refusing to say why a traffic infringement notice issued to the wife of the state's top cop has been withdrawn.

Carol Stewart, wife of outgoing Commissioner Ian Stewart, was recently issued the notice for failing to stop at a stop sign.

She wrote to the officer in charge of the local police station asking for the ticket to be withdrawn, and it was.

But reasons for granting her request will remain confidential, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

An appeal process is available to all members of the public who believe their infringement notice was issued in error, he added.

It became the subject of questions to the government in parliament today.

Liberal National Party politicians want to know what Police Minister Mark Ryan knows about it, and if he looked into it.

He said he was made aware of it on Tuesday, and urged anyone with evidence, allegations or concerns about any officer to take it to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"There are members of those opposition who have had infringements before and it's come back to haunt them, but they too had the right to challenge those infringements," Mr Ryan said.

"You cannot just come into this house and throw around insinuations and inferences without any evidence to back it up; if they've got any evidence they should send it to the CCC."

