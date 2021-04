An elderly fisherman is lucky to be alive following a dramatic rescue by three kayakers and a police officer after falling from his boat in a Queensland river over the weekend.

The 73-year-old was pulled from the Calliope River on Sunday, Nine reports.

The man's unmanned fishing boat was left circling the waters before being stopped by the officer, who leapt from his boat to comandeer the wayward vessel.