Queensland police officer develops blood clots days after getting Pfizer Covid vaccine

A police officer is reportedly being treated for blood clots in a Brisbane hospital three days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19.

Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

The 40-year-old man who worked patrolling the state's quarantine hotels received the vaccine on Sunday, Nine News reported.

He was rushed to hospital after developing the clots today and is being treated.

It is understood Queensland Health and the Therapeutic Goods Administration are investigating, but they have not made any formal statement.

If confirmed it will be the first reported incident of a patient developing blood clots after getting the Pfizer vaccine in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People under 50 are being advised to take that vaccine over the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over rare blood clots.

So far three people have developed clots in Australia after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They include 48-year-old Genene Norris who died in NSW last week after developing blood clots.

The TGA said her death was likely linked to her vaccination.

Norris had several chronic health conditions when she received the jab on April 8. She became unwell three or four days later before dying on April 15.

read more NSW woman dies after developing blood clots a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The other two who developed blood clots likely linked to their AstraZeneca jab are a woman in Western Australia and a man in Victoria, both in their 40s.

At least 14 people in Australia have had allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, but none have developed blood clots.

Johnson & Johnson also halted the rollout of its own vaccine in Europe last week after US officials recommended a pause due to six detected cases of very rare blood clots.