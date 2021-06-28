TODAY |

Queensland police hunting woman accused of mowing down officer

A woman is due to face court charged with murdering a Queensland police officer, who was allegedly hit by a stolen car in a "deliberate act".

Senior Constable Dave Masters, 53, was responding to reports of a stolen vehicle when he was hit. Source: Nine

The 24-year-old woman is scheduled to front Caboolture Magistrates Court today, as police overnight continued to hunt for another woman who is accused of driving the vehicle.

Detectives were working to find the 33-year-old woman, who they say is known to frequent the Caboolture area.

Senior Constable Dave Masters, 53, was responding to a suspected stolen vehicle when he was struck on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary just after 3am on Saturday.

The vehicle - a hire car from Ipswich that was not returned - was found on Saturday afternoon burnt out in semi-rural Moodlu, about 17 kilometres from where Sen Const Masters was killed.

"The actions of the vehicle, the course of direction that it took, lead us to believe that it was a deliberate act," homicide squad Detective Superintendent Craig Morrow said.

"There is footage that we are still going through ... there is footage that shows the actions of the vehicle."

The 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly a passenger in the car, has been charged with murder, arson and unlawfully using a motor vehicle.

