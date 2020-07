Millions of dollars in cash has been found stashed in a suitcase and box inside a car.

$4.35 million dollars seized by Queensland police.

Police discovered $4.35 million in notes in a station wagon they stopped on the Pacific Motorway at Eight Mile Plains south of Brisbane about 8.30am yesterday morning.

A 37-year-old Strathpine man who was allegedly driving the car has been charged with receiving tainted property.