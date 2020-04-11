TODAY |

Queensland parents slain, son arrested in New South Wales

Source:  AAP

A man accused of murdering his parents in Brisbane has been caught more than 900km away on a Sydney highway. 

Highway patrol officers acting on intelligence stopped the man on the M1 at Berowra at about 6.30pm (8.30pm NZT) on Sunday.

Police had found the bodies of his parents four and half hours earlier when they went to a house at Joyner in Brisbane's north.

The 31-year-old man accused of the murders was arrested without incident on the M1. 

He's been charged under a Queensland arrest warrant with two counts of murder (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. 

The car was seized and will undergo forensic testing. 

The man was refused bail and is due to face the Parramatta Local Court via video link today. 

Queensland detectives are expected to travel to NSW to apply for his extradition.

