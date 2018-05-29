Queensland pair charged with murder after man suffers horrific death in woodchipper

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in a woodchipper in Queensland's southeast.

Bruce Saunders, 54, suffered a horrific death when he went through the machine on a driveway at rural Goomboorian, near Gympie, on the night of November 12 last year.

Nine News reports the pair - Greg Roser, 58, and Peter Koenig, 61 - have been charged with murder and a woman has also been arrested.

It was initially assumed to be a terrible accident. But in February police said they suspected foul play after a person contacted police.

Police searched the scene a second time and found new evidence and identified a number of people who may have had knowledge of the crime.