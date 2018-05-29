Queensland pair charged with murder after man dies in woodchipper

Two men have been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in a woodchipper in Queensland's southeast.

Bruce Saunders. Source: Facebook

Detectives are questioning the pair after they were taken to the Maroochydore watch house early today but no charges have yet been laid.

Bruce Saunders, 54, suffered a horrific death when he went through the machine on a driveway at rural Goomboorian, near Gympie, on the night of November 12 last year.

It was initially assumed to be a terrible accident. But in February police said they suspected foul play after a person contacted police.

Police searched the scene a second time and found new evidence and identified a number of people who may have had knowledge of the crime.