Queensland pair charged with murder after man dies in woodchipper

Two men have been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in a woodchipper in Queensland's southeast.
Bruce Saunders.
Detectives are questioning the pair after they were taken to the Maroochydore watch house early today but no charges have yet been laid.
Bruce Saunders, 54, suffered a horrific death when he went through the machine on a driveway at rural Goomboorian, near Gympie, on the night of November 12 last year.
It was initially assumed to be a terrible accident. But in February police said they suspected foul play after a person contacted police.
Police searched the scene a second time and found new evidence and identified a number of people who may have had knowledge of the crime.
It's understood Mr Saunders was cleaning the driveway with two friends, as they had done for the previous two weekends, to help a friend who was trying to sell her home.
