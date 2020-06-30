Queensland opening its border to all states apart from Victoria

Queensland's border will reopen to everyone but Victorians on July 10.

Faced with escalating community transmission of Covid-19 in Victoria, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared Queensland's borders will remain tightly shut to Victorians.

Potential dates for when that will change are currently off the table.



Anyone travelling from Victoria - including any Queenslanders returning home - from noon on July 3 must quarantine in a hotel for two weeks at their own expense.



People from other states and territories will be able to travel freely to the Sunshine State from July 10.



They will be required to complete a declaration that they had not been in Victoria in the 14 days prior and risk a $4000 fine if they're caught lying.



Border checkpoints will remain in place.



Queenslanders are being urged not to go to Victoria, which has recorded more than 250 cases of the disease in a week.



"Queensland has very large concerns about the state of Victoria," Ms Palaszczuk.



"There have been outbreaks in hotels, schools, healthcare, retail, and distribution centres.



"So, due to the current community transmission levels, the border with Victoria will remain closed and will be strengthened with tougher measures to apply."



She also warned that the border would be shut once again to other states and territories that experience an outbreak.



Meanwhile, restrictions are being eased further in Queensland.



From noon on Friday, a 20-person limit on private gatherings in homes and weddings will be lifted to 100 people.



A cap on larger cafe and restaurant patron numbers will be rolled back further and stadiums can hold whichever is fewer of 50 per cent of their capacity or 25,000 spectators.

