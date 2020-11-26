Queensland to open to NSW and Victoria — but New Zealand bubble off the cards

Queensland is opening its borders to New South Wales and Victoria — but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out joining any trans-Tasman bubble for now.



The premier announced the change on Wednesday after Victoria went 28 days without an unlinked case of community coronavirus transmission.



It follows her announcement on Tuesday that the NSW border would open on December 1, meaning only Adelaide residents will still need to quarantine in arrival from next Tuesday.



"Victoria will be good to go to come up to Queensland as well (on December 1)," Ms Palaszczuk told Seven's Sunrise program on Wednesday.



"So that's absolutely wonderful news, congratulations to Daniel Andrews and his team down there, and to all of the Victorians, and we look forward to welcoming you to Queensland.



"And please stop by and say hello. If you see me out and about during the holidays because it's going to be wonderful."

However, she stopped short of extending the welcome to Kiwis, telling ABC radio "I understand that AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principle Committee) has concerns about New Zealand at the moment so I think we have to be very cautious there as well."

At the moment, Kiwis can travel to New South Wales, Northern Territory and South Australia without needing to quarantine on arrival.

Earlier Ms Palaszczuk warned there was still a risk the state could go back into semi-lockdown if there's a surprise case of coronavirus in the community.



"We still have to remember ... we've got people coming back from overseas going into hotel quarantine and it only takes one person to get out or go into the community and we could be back into a semi-kind of lockdown," Ms Palaszczuk told Nine's Today Show.



"Fingers crossed everyone is doing the right thing."



Ms Palaszczuk made particular reference to South Australia, which last week went into lockdown after a support worker at an Adelaide quarantine hotel contracted the virus, driving new cluster in the city.



"I can't predict the future," she added.



But in the event of another interstate outbreak, Queensland currently plans to instead impose restrictions on a specific geographical area under a hotspot regime.



Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young confirmed there are no set parameters for the new hotspot regime, saying it was important to be flexible in responding to interstate outbreaks.



"Each particular case has got to be looked at on its merits and work out what the risk is to Queensland," she said on Tuesday.



Ms Palaszczuk stressed that every state's hotel quarantine program needed to be rock solid to protect the community from outbreaks.



She called upon the federal government to be extremely careful when considering any changes to the country's international borders.



"Australia is doing a great job, let's get Australia to stay on course, let's open up Australia for Australia," she told Sunrise.

