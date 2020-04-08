TODAY |

Queensland nurse spat on after man denied coronavirus test at fever clinic

Source:  AAP

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles says he is "disgusted" to hear a nurse had been spat while on duty at a fever clinic set-up for potential coronavirus victims.

Source: istock.com

A 52-year-old man is facing a charge of serious assault of a public officer following an incident Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Wednesday.

He has been given a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 30, police say.

Mr Miles told reporters yesterday that he was concerned for the wellbeing of the nurse, adding that police will lay charges against anyone who assaults a health care worker.

"I was, of course, disgusted to hear that report," Mr Miles said.

"Nobody should treat our health workers like that.

"Everyone should know that the police will enforce the law and I understand charges have been laid."

The Courier-Mail reported the man was allegedly denied a test for Covid-19 because he did not have the required symptoms.

