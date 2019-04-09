TODAY |

Queensland newborn dies, twin critical after co-sleeping tragedy

AAP
A six-week-old baby girl is dead and her twin is in critical condition is what's believed to be a co-sleeping tragedy.

Police and paramedics were called to the home at Sunnybank Hills in Brisbane yesterday morning, where one of the six-week-old pair was confirmed dead.

Her twin was transported to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The Courier-Mail reports the children were in bed with their mother, who woke to find bedding had covered them.

An unnamed neighbour said she was woken by an ambulance and she heard the father "howling" for hours afterwards.

"He was howling and screaming," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I thought someone was dead and it really scared me. He was so upset."

There are two older children in the family.

