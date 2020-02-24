TODAY |

Queensland mum set alight in car with her kids, at the hands of estranged Kiwi husband, remembered at vigil

Source:  AAP

Hundreds of people have gathered for a vigil at a south Brisbane park to grieve the loss of devoted mother Hannah Clarke and her three children who were murdered last week.

A sea of flowers, soft toys and notes were laid at the vigil where Hannah Clarke’s family spoke. Source: Nine

Ms Clarke's father Lloyd and brother Nat yesterday evening addressed the crowd who turned out to support the Clarke family and friends following one of Queensland's worst cases of domestic violence.

Ms Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey were killed at the hands of Rowan Baxter.

Baxter murdered his children and former partner by setting the car they were in alight while Hannah was doing the morning school run on Wednesday.

During Sunday's vigil, Ms Clarke's father praised the community for supporting his family.

"This has been the worst week of our lives," he said.

The Australian PM has encouraged victims of domestic violence to reach out for help. Source: Breakfast

"We would have felt lost without all your support.

"I don't know how we can repay such kindness."

Many who addressed the crowd spoke of Hannah's courage and love.

Witnesses say the former Warriors player torched a car with his estranged family in it before taking his own life. Source: 1 NEWS

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said Hannah was able to give a detailed account of the attack while fighting for her life.

For Ms Clarke's long-time friend Nikki Brooks, the grief she felt led to a call for action against domestic violence.

She called for the community to not turn a blind eye.

It’s believed her husband Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car alight. Source: Nine

"We are a nation in pain," she said.

"Don't back away from your friends for the sake of convenience.

"Time's up on domestic violence."

