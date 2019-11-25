Queensland mum remanded in custody after young daughters found dead in hot car

The mother of two little girls who died after being left inside a hot car south of Brisbane has been remanded in custody over their alleged murders.

Kerri-Ann Conley, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder and two drug-related charges.

She did not appear when her matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Conley was remanded in custody to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 11.

Paramedics were called to a home at Waterford West in Logan, south of Brisbane, on Saturday afternoon but could not revive the one and two-year-old sisters.

They were declared dead at the scene.

Police say the girls showed signs of being exposed to extreme heat.

Officers remained at the home today, piecing together what happened.

Neighbours and community members came and went throughout the day, leaving soft teddies and flowers at the front gate, metres from where the black station wagon was parked across the yard.

Queensland Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said she would not comment on reports the children may have been known to the Department of Child Safety.

However, she said the department would offer police any assistance needed in their investigation.

"Like the rest of the community, I was shocked when I heard what had happened and I want answers," the minister said in a statement.