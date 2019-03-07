TODAY |

Queensland mum accused of killing her two disabled children for insurance payout

An investigation into a Queensland mother accused of murdering her two disabled adult children for insurance payouts continues, a court has heard.

Maree Crabtree's case was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrate's Court today, where it was adjourned until February 17.

Crabtree, 53, was charged in January 2018 over the death of her daughter Erin, 18, in 2012, and son Jonathan, 26, in 2017.

She is also charged with the grievous bodily harm and torture of a 25-year-old woman, and several fraud offences.

Defence lawyer Jodie Mair requested the adjournment saying police were conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case and she would need to take new legal instructions from her client.

Crabtree remains in custody.

