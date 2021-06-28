Queensland mandates face masks as Covid-19 cases grow

Queensland has recorded two new local cases of Covid-19 and moved to mandate face masks for two weeks amid concerns about the Delta strain getting out of control.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says one new case is believed to be the Alpha strain and linked to the cluster involving the Portuguese Family Centre in Brisbane.

The other is a case of the Delta strain, a close contact of a miner who was out in the Sunshine Coast town of Bli Bli after arriving from a mine in the Northern Territory.

Palaszczuk says the state is "on the verge of a lockdown" and has moved to mandate masks indoors and outdoors across 11 local government areas in the southeast.

Residents of Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and the Scenic Rim will have to wear masks unless they're exercising and eating for 14-days from 1am tomorrow.

"We are on the verge (of a lockdown), but we are monitoring, very, very closely over the next 24 to 48 hours," she told reporters.

Chief Health Office Jeannette Young urged people not to wait until the total mask mandate comes in tomorrow.

She said any person who leaves those 11 local government areas will have to continue wearing masks while they do.

"So we've got an enormous risk throughout our state, but I'm very confident with all our strategies and our mitigating factors that we have in place, and everything that all of us have learned over the last 18 months, that we can manage this," she said.

"So please, everyone's getting really good at wearing masks please put them back on."

Other restrictions have also been tightened with a maximum of 30 people including children allowed to visit homes.

Wedding and funerals will be restricted to 100 people with only 20 people allowed to dance at the former.

There will be a one person per four square metre rule in venues and no dancing will be allowed at all.

Ticketed or fully seated venues with Covid-19 plans will be allowed to continue operating at full capacity.

Palaszczuk also warned that Queensland could close the border with NSW if there's further community transmission.

"If we start seeing any spread of community transmission in NSW, especially closer to our border, We will not hesitate to take strong action," she said.

Millions of people in NSW have endured the first day of a fortnight-long lockdown with residents of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong ordered to stay at home until at least July 9.

The lockdown came after the number of Covid-19 cases in the harbour city swelled by 12 to 110 yesterday.

Young said there is "a lot happening" in Queensland and urged anybody with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.