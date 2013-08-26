 

Queensland man pushes female driver out of car then takes off during bizarre police chase

AAP

A Queenslander has staged a bizarre bid to flee from police, shoving his female driver out of their car only to crash it, leaving a gun, drugs and a haul of stolen property inside.

Police spotted a car being driven erratically in Mackay on Saturday night, and when it stopped found a woman behind the wheel.

But within moments a male passenger shoved her out, locked the doors and sped off.

He didn't make it far. He lost control 200 metres up the road and crashed into a drain.

Still determined to get away, the man ran into a nearby cane paddock where he was promptly arrested.

He's facing 22 charges, including weapons and drug offences.

He's also accused of stealing jewellery and other property from homes in Moranbah and Eton.

Police say the woman and the man know each other. She is assisting police but is not expected to face any charges herself.

The 39-year-old man was expected to front the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

