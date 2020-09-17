Queensland man mauled by shark while fishing

A Queensland man's afternoon fishing trip has taken turn for the worse after he was mauled by a shark off the coast of Fraser Island, Australia.

An oceanic whitetip shark. Source: istock.com

The man in his 50s was fishing in a boat around 35 kilometres offshore around 3.30pm today (local time) when he hooked a whitetip shark.

When he went to free the animal from his line, the man was bitten on the arm. His fishing buddies helped free him from the shark's jaws.

The man was then taken to shore and airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition, with significant injuries to his hands.