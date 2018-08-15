Queensland man handed suspended jail sentence for killing five of his ex-girlfriends cats

A young man has pleaded guilty to killing five of his former girlfriend's cats intending to make them feel pain and also caused prolonged suffering to a sixth animal by sitting on it.

The Queensland man said "I'm f***** up" when his then girlfriend asked why he killed one of the cats in November 2017, the Brisbane District Court was told earlier today.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be identified because the charges are domestic violence offences, was sentenced to a three years' prison which was suspended for five years.