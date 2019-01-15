Queensland man extradited from NZ charged over multimillion-dollar global property fraud

A Brisbane man extradited from New Zealand to face charges over a multimillion-dollar global investment fraud has been remanded in custody.

Anthony David Gray, 54, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with 25 counts of fraud.

He did not apply for bail, and will remain behind bars until his next mention on April 1.

It is alleged Mr Gray ran a property investment scheme based on short-term bridging loans under a myriad of companies, many of which were alleged to be based in New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

He allegedly told victims developers would pay a high interest for funds borrowed over a short period (generally three months) until the banks funded the developers' projects. Police allege the investment did not exist.

An accomplice, a 72-year-old woman, has been charged with nine counts of fraud and appeared before the court on February 25.

A total of 21 victims from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, the UK, the US and Europe have come forward.