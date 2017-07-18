TODAY |

Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle

AAP
More From
World
Australia


A Queensland engineer who insists he's the love child of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall has lost a court battle to return to work after being suspended for threatening his supervisor.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day was suspended with pay in June 2018 by the Public Service Commission following an investigation into his behaviour.

This followed a workplace complaint from his boss who said he felt threatened by the radio-electrical engineer during a telephone conversation about Mr Dorante-Day's leave balances.

"(Mr Dorante-Day) then said - threatened - that I was under scrutiny by authorities that were overlooking the royal issue and everything I was doing was being watched and documented and that I needed to be careful on what I did," the manager wrote.

"He also said to the effect, that if I wanted to get into a driverless car heading for a cliff, then I would go over the cliff. Or words to that effect."

"I believe I am being subjected to bullying, disrespected and verbally and physically threatened in the workplace by an employee," the manager concluded.

In July, Mr Dorante-Day applied to the Supreme Court to have the decision to suspend him quashed so he could return to work at the agency.

In a hearing about the matter in April, Mr Dorante-Day, who self-represented, told the court his royal paternity issue had influenced his suspension from work.

He went on to explain there had been an earlier "workplace issue" in 2015 after he was late because he had "been on the phone to Buckingham Palace" until 4am one morning.

On Tuesday, Justice Debra Mullins rejected Mr Dorante-Day's application to have the suspension decision reversed.

"As none of the grounds for review relied upon by the applicant have been established, it follows that the amended application for a statutory order of review must be dismissed," she said in a written decision.

He remains suspended with pay from Public Safety Business Agency.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:20
    The English chef says he’s “devastated” and thanked those who’ve helped with the business.
    Jamie Oliver left 'devastated' after much-loved restaurants in UK go into administration
    2
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    3
    Over 11,000 people logged onto the Immigration NZ website the day after the Aussie election.
    Crikey! It's not their election result that's making Aussies want to fly the coop for NZ
    4
    Care worker inherits $90 million UK estate after DNA test proves his lineage
    5
    Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, walks free from prison
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    02:21
    Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

    Aussie players' union to review how stars can express faith, in wake of Israel Folau saga

    Care worker inherits $90 million UK estate after DNA test proves his lineage
    The list of popular baby names is out.

    Teething gel withdrawn in South Australia over safety concerns
    In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, photo, customers buy frozen pork at a local market in Hong Kong. A case of African swine fever has been detected in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse, prompting the culling of all 6,000 pigs at the facility. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said in a statement Friday that the incurable virus was found in a single pig imported from a farm in Guangdong province in mainland China, where the monthslong outbreak has devastated herds. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

    China's pig disease outbreak pushes up global pork prices