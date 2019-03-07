Queensland man charged with murder using wooden chair

A man has been charged with murdering another man using a wooden chair at a home in Rockhampton.



The two men were at a house at Lakes Creek on January 28 when they got into an altercation, police say.

They were both from Lakes Creek and knew each other.



One man, 35, allegedly hit the other man, 32, in the head with a wooden chair handle.



The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries and later died at Rockhampton Hospital.



The 35-year-old was later charged with one count of murder, Queensland Police said last night.

