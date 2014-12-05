Queensland man charged with killing a crocodile - to keep its head as trophy

A North Queensland man has been charged with killing and decapitating a crocodile to keep its skull as a trophy.



Crocodile swims the water Source: ABC Australia

The crocodile skull was allegedly found during a raid of a home at Eubenangee, north of Innisfail in the state's far north, yesterday.



The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection is still working to confirm if the crocodile skull came from the carcass of a four-metre crocodile that was found dead on a creek bed on a private property at Innisfail in April.



The man has been charged with a number of offences, including taking a protected animal, as well as weapons and drugs offences.



The maximum penalty for killing a crocodile without authorisation is AUD$27,425.

